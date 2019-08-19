Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. has 78.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Editas Medicine Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.60% -27.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Editas Medicine Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

The peers have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Editas Medicine Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Editas Medicine Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Editas Medicine Inc.’s peers beat Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.