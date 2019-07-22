Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparison side by side

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.03 N/A -2.34 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5932.88 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Editas Medicine Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Immunomedics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Immunomedics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Immunomedics Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 50.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 89.4% respectively. About 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 4.63% stronger performance.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.