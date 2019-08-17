Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.71 N/A -2.27 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3304.32 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility and Risk

Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Editas Medicine Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 57.97% and its consensus target price is $23.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 95.3%. About 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has stronger performance than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.