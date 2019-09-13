Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.83 N/A -2.27 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Editas Medicine Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Editas Medicine Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Immunic Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 184.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.