Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 48.14 N/A -2.27 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

Editas Medicine Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.51. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 8.2%. 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.