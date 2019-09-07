Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.65 N/A -2.27 0.00 Allakos Inc. 47 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Editas Medicine Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Editas Medicine Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Editas Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.