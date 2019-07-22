Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Contrasting side by side

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.03 N/A -2.34 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Editas Medicine Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 average target price and a 1,323.95% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.4% and 60.5%. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.