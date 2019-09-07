Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.65 N/A -2.27 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Editas Medicine Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $7.75, with potential upside of 260.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.