Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Shares Rose While Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Holding; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $1.34 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.13M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Raven Russia (RUS); 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX); 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/07/2018 03:40 AM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 04:50 PM; 17/04/2018 – Velano Vascular Named 2018’s Gold Edison Award™ Winner; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Airbiquity OTAmatic Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner for Innovative Services; 28/05/2018 – Kane Biotech Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 50.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 51,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 153,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 101,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 3.79M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 17,668 shares to 185,084 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 105,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,500 shares, and cut its stake in Csw Industrials Inc.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (Prn) by 6.00 million shares to 50.72M shares, valued at $51.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 585,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.