Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Position by $50.25 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by $1.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 33,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.43 million, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 15.23 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 1.40 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV); 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm; 12/04/2018 – Desktop Metal is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 16/04/2018 – Epson Robots Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability holds 238,190 shares. Argent Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Company Dc reported 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 2.51 million were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. 18,057 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. Horizon Inv Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 124,136 shares. Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 20,262 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Long Island Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Montgomery Investment Mngmt Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 15,966 shares. Sns Fincl Group Lc holds 11,621 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 5.76M are held by Lakewood Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. First Citizens Natl Bank And Tru accumulated 133,386 shares. Wms Partners Llc stated it has 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.64 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 48,795 shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $161.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 7.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co (Put) by 277,300 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $31.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 374,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.62 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Finance Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 15,042 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,513 shares stake. The New York-based Loews has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ohio-based Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0.12% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Glenmede Na invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Banque Pictet Cie invested in 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). West Oak Capital Lc reported 2,000 shares. The New York-based Steadfast Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.2% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Argi Svcs Llc has 54,048 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 777 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Co holds 4,719 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).