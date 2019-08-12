Edison Intl (EIX) Stock Rating Maintained by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; The $81.0000 Target Indicates 10.76% Potential; Price T Rowe Associates Lowered Its Tennant Co (TNC) Position

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) had its stock rating noted as Buy by analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey currently has a $81.0000 target price on the $23.83 billion market cap company or 10.76% upside potential. This was released in an analyst report on Monday morning.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Tennant Co (TNC) stake by 61.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 23,350 shares as Tennant Co (TNC)’s stock rose 18.31%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 14,831 shares with $921,000 value, down from 38,181 last quarter. Tennant Co now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 11,397 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co. Senior Vice President, Global Operations Jeffrey C. Moorefield Will Leave Role by June 30; 29/05/2018 – TENNANT: SVP, GLOBAL OPS MOOREFIELD WILL CEASE TO BE EMPLOYED; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 19km WSW of Tennant, CA; 05/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Introduce Autonomous Floor Cleaning Machines; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Backs 2018 EPS $1.70-EPS $1.90; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.83 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 394,059 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA); 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 07/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group Access Event Set By Edison for May. 14; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: EPA RULE CHANGES WON’T SLOW ELECTRIC CARS; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.49M for 10.88 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison International (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison International has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 0.51% above currents $73.13 stock price. Edison International had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) rating on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 4. Barclays Capital maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Guggenheim. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tennant’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tennant Company Stock Gained 24% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tennant Company (TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tennant Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

