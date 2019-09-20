Edison Intl (EIX) Stock Price Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $59.98 Million; Shareholder Davenport & Company Upped Trup (TRUP) Holding

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Trup (TRUP) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 32,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,771 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35M, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Trup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 125,882 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 80.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 895,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 215,041 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.19 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES 2018-2019 FIRE INSURANCE COSTS EXCEEDING RATES; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 12/04/2018 – “4DX with ScreenX” Wins Big and Takes Home Silver at the Edison Awards in NYC; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 16/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 23; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES ELECTRIC CARS PLAYING BIG PART IN REDUCING CARBON

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36 million for 11.42 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

More important recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Edison International (EIX) PT Raised to $81 at Citi – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

