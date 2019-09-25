Edison Intl (EIX) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; As Verint Sys (VRNT) Shares Declined, Psagot Investment House LTD Increased Its Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 80.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 895,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 215,041 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 1.20 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 09/04/2018 – Edison issues initiation on AJ Lucas Group (AJL); 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 28/05/2018 – Kane Biotech Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Global Infrastructure Adds Keyera, Cuts Con Edison; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 7310.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 160,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 162,442 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, up from 2,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 486,917 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 11,900 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Company holds 0.49% or 20,153 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability holds 25,923 shares. Cipher Capital Lp owns 17,474 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 2,022 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.81% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.27% or 49,700 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 13 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Copper Rock Prtnrs Lc accumulated 356,740 shares. Century Incorporated invested in 54,675 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.50M shares. Lapides Asset Ltd has invested 4.43% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Shell Asset stated it has 11,491 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh accumulated 18,990 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike(Nke) (NYSE:NKE) by 4,000 shares to 19,380 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj (Itb (ITB) by 15,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,044 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Intl Sarl owns 29,540 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 10,137 shares. Carroll Associate Inc owns 74 shares. Senator Invest Group Limited Partnership invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). James Rech reported 0.01% stake. Aviva Pcl reported 117,343 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Co owns 188,668 shares. Everett Harris Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Essex Invest Limited Liability holds 500 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.09% or 15,173 shares in its portfolio. 82,100 are held by International Ltd Ca. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 46,509 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com owns 553,028 shares. City Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).