Edison Intl (EIX) Shareholder Fmr Has Cut Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 388,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 5.13M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.72M, down from 5.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $71.31. About 2.78 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/24/2018 12:59 PM; 09/04/2018 – Secoo x Edison Chen will Release Limited Products, Fashion Brand Starts to Treasure Luxury E-Commerce; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 08/03/2018 – FITCH RTS EDISON INTL SR UNSEC BDS ‘A-‘; PLACED ON RWN; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Rev $2.56B; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 07:37 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 03/12/2018 07:35 PM; 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.51% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 16.78M shares traded or 67.22% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage, Safety – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $577.02M for 11.21 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (Prn) by 2.68M shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 37,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,000 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 802,135 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 2,834 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 6,033 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has 45,622 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 69,823 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0.06% or 307,956 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jnba Financial Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Sandy Spring Bank reported 172 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technology LP has 0.36% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 59,672 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.94M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 85,004 shares to 93,604 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 84,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 7% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “All Bets Are Off With AMD Stock – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited invested in 3,861 shares. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has 3.89% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 30,300 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc reported 24,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Philadelphia Company holds 1.47% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 92,605 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust Co has invested 0.55% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 701 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 15,637 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,438 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 1,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx owns 1,280 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The California-based Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 95 are owned by Financial Pro.