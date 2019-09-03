Edison Intl (EIX) Share Value Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Raised Its Holding; At&T (T) Share Value Rose While Miracle Mile Advisors Increased Its Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 24,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.75 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 2.40 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.15 TO $4.35, EST. $4.26; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 28/05/2018 – Kane Biotech Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 16/04/2018 – Epson Robots Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner; 12/04/2018 – dynaCERT Receives Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 178.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 25,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,138 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 14,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 14.60 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 101,039 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 39,457 are owned by Highstreet Asset. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Aviva Pcl has 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 120,270 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 14,245 shares. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,245 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 41,240 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moreover, Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.30 million shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0.88% or 82,023 shares. Ameritas invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Weiss Multi owns 105,000 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.05% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23 million shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $184.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.44% or 975,787 shares. Capital Mngmt Corp Va holds 211,701 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 2.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westwood Group reported 1.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aspiriant holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,871 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has 150,397 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 144,831 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Cambridge holds 64,023 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.35 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Td Capital Management Lc owns 3,622 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Covington Mngmt invested in 185,858 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Edge Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 23,599 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Inc holds 330,635 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 19,201 shares to 834,538 shares, valued at $43.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 421,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,410 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).