Edison Intl (EIX) Share Price Rose While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Its Holding; Harris Associates LP Lowered Holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $141.22 Million as Valuation Declined

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 344,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10B, down from 3.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $301.12. About 387,027 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 14,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 103,681 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 118,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 844,209 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX); 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT WITH SOLEIL SRL TO BUY ATTIVA; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Net $218M; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON BUYS SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FL; 06/03/2018 – REG-Investment research and advisory firm Edison publishes report on Auriant Mining AB (publ); 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C; 07/05/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Apr Rev NT$204.3M Vs NT$194.9M

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 84,505 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $40.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 894,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.69M shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Company stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv owns 38,716 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 4,100 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sageworth reported 3 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 65 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,159 are owned by Stonebridge. American Int Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 67,228 shares. State Street accumulated 3.47M shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 8,978 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Lc has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Of Vermont holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Camarda Advsrs Limited Com, a Florida-based fund reported 5 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow bounces back from worst day of 2019 as S&P 500 ends 6-day losing streak – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cost Control Help Teva (TEVA) Beat on Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exelixis (EXEL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Strong Jakafi Sales Drive Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $556.87M for 10.87 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28,088 shares to 88,751 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 67,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).