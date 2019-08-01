Edison Intl (EIX) Share Price Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Has Trimmed by $1.33 Million Its Position; Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Upped Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $327,236 as Shares Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 3.26 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 21,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 66,473 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 88,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 5.15M shares traded or 96.41% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Net $218M; 09/04/2018 – Edison issues initiation on AJ Lucas Group (AJL); 07/05/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Apr Rev NT$204.3M Vs NT$194.9M; 13/04/2018 – Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards; 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging; 04/05/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml SAYS CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR AN EXPECTED 2018 EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF 670 MILLION AND 730 MILLION EUROS; 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 13/04/2018 – Dow Earns Four 2018 Edison Awards for Breakthrough Technologies

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.37 million for 10.99 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,077 shares to 111,835 shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Lc accumulated 0.03% or 15,530 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Qs Ltd stated it has 148,422 shares. 5,267 were reported by Nuwave Investment Mngmt Llc. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 18 shares. Loews stated it has 4,090 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 186,085 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.11% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 33,913 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 63 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 6,747 shares. Renaissance has 3.97M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Southern California Edison Elects to Participate in Wildfire Insurance Fund – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun International reported 29,800 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.68% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 119,553 were reported by Riverbridge Prns Lc. Wilkins Inv Counsel accumulated 98,245 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt reported 1,360 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.41% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Raub Brock Capital Mgmt LP holds 4.1% or 214,147 shares. Brown Advisory holds 210,251 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 297,564 are held by First Foundation Advsrs. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Chicago Equity Limited Company accumulated 0.7% or 199,702 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Bell Fincl Bank has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,981 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $120.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,692 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).