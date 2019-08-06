Edison Intl (EIX) Share Price Rose While Profund Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Cadence Capital Management Position in Iradimed (IRMD) Increased as Valuation Rose

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 6,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 25,184 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 31,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.02. About 1.80 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.15 TO $4.35, EST. $4.26; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Global Infrastructure Adds Keyera, Cuts Con Edison; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Mazda’s Revolutionary SKYACTIV-X Engine Awarded ‘Gold’ at Edison Awards for Innovation Achievements; 12/04/2018 – Edison Awards Recognize Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test for Best New Product; 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 51,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 129,955 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 78,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 65,076 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,212 shares to 1,949 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 31,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,387 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.51 million for 10.87 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,044 shares to 239,952 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR).

