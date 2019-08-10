Edison Intl (EIX) Position Maintained by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc; Litespeed Management Cut Stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by $2.66 Million

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 1.46M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 04:50 PM; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Global Infrastructure Adds Keyera, Cuts Con Edison; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:44 PM; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Edison State Community College’s (OH) Aa2 Enhanced Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail lntel” Podcast; 12/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Raven Russia (RUS); 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/04/2018 03:25 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: WILL ADVOCATE FOR FIRE LEGISLATION THIS YEAR

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 814,225 shares traded or 100.95% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 10/05/2018 – Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 19/04/2018 – GAMCO FILES PROXY NOMINATING SLATE FOR E.W. SCRIPPS BOARD; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24,500 shares to 153,500 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $551,722 activity. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631 worth of stock.

