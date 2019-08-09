Edison Intl (EIX) Position Has Raised by Rare Infrastructure Ltd; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Upped Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 24,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.75M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 1.09M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES 2018-2019 FIRE INSURANCE COSTS EXCEEDING RATES; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/24/2018 12:59 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: EPA RULE CHANGES WON’T SLOW ELECTRIC CARS; 16/04/2018 – Epson Robots Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner; 07/05/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Apr Rev NT$204.3M Vs NT$194.9M; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ohio Edison Co. Rtgs; SACP Revised To ‘a+’

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 202,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4.09M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.02 million, up from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 10.86 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chinese Cloud Services Rivalry Heats Up As Alibaba, Tencent Face Off – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.38 million shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $69.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,744 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23 million shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $37.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 306,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,407 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SCE Reaction to Passage of Assembly Bill 1054 and Companion Measures – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison International (EIX) CEO Pedro Pizarro on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.