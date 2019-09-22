Edison Intl (EIX) Holder Stifel Financial Has Boosted Its Stake; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Market Value Declined, Capital International Investors Lifted by $10.43 Million Its Position

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 61,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 575,120 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.45M, up from 513,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 91.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 54,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 114,106 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.68 million, up from 59,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 2.11 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 07:37 AM; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail lntel” Podcast; 07/03/2018 – New Marketplace-Edison Research Poll Finds Americans Still Fear Recession Decade after Financial Crash; 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 59,798 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 21 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Geode Cap Management Llc has 0.08% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4.72 million shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 633,043 were accumulated by Tobam. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 854,874 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 10.37 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 31,196 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovator Etfs Tr Ii by 16,766 shares to 10,864 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 16,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,592 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (NYSE:DB) by 1.26M shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $23.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,899 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI).

