Edison Intl (EIX) Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; At&T (T) Share Value Rose While Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 34,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 62,466 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 96,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.94M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 17/05/2018 – Con Edison at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 28/05/2018 – InMed Pharmaceuticals Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 13/04/2018 – Sleep Number Named a 2018 Silver Edison Awards Winner for Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Edison State Community College’s (OH) Aa2 Enhanced Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Checchi Advisers Lc holds 3,252 shares. Johnson Gp has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Quantres Asset Mngmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Limited Company stated it has 1.52% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 6,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 226 are held by Ent Serv. Washington Trust Commercial Bank owns 252 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 7,623 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zimmer Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 1.11% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited holds 205,740 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% or 103,681 shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 73,668 shares to 231,246 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 7,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $597.84M for 10.75 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.