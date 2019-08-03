Edison Intl (EIX) Holder Invesco LTD Decreased Its Holding; As Amphenol New (APH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Brown Advisory Decreased Position by $11.17 Million

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 715,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.75 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 4.88 million shares traded or 81.58% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 05/03/2018 – Engie buys Edison Internationalâs solar developer; 07/03/2018 – New Marketplace-Edison Research Poll Finds Americans Still Fear Recession Decade after Financial Crash; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Edison State Community College’s (OH) Aa2 Enhanced Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX); 12/04/2018 – dynaCERT Receives Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc analyzed 118,843 shares as the company's stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 3.99 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376.61M, down from 4.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 1.99M shares traded or 29.65% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 278,611 shares to 13.77 million shares, valued at $621.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in City Hldg Co (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 50,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.49M for 10.97 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,250 shares to 254,202 shares, valued at $15.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 12,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 25.60 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.