Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) Valuation Declined While Zebra Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose While Hugh Johnson Advisors Increased Its Stake

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,459 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 6,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $67.69. About 1.49M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 23; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 04:50 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Ca Edison – 03/30/2018 02:19 PM; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES ELECTRIC CARS PLAYING BIG PART IN REDUCING CARBON; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: EPA RULE CHANGES WON’T SLOW ELECTRIC CARS; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corporation has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,470 shares. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 10,200 shares. Hengehold Llc reported 7.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alyeska Group Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 145,976 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated reported 57,851 shares. Cypress has invested 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Focused Wealth Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,445 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 34,243 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,748 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Llc reported 9,822 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 0.45% or 23,423 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 140,080 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Advsr Capital Management Lc holds 7,753 shares. Founders Lc reported 0.3% stake.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 34,137 shares to 104,862 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,057 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 442 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 700,000 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 5,077 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cna reported 36,162 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Capital Fund has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Johnson Finance Group Inc accumulated 300 shares. Indiana-based Old Bancshares In has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 7,956 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 143 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.38% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 3,252 shares. 33,913 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 63,126 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 2.85 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 87,032 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.