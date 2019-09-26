Edison Intl Com (EIX) Stock Value Rose While Gabelli Funds Has Lowered Its Position by $335,000; Carret Asset Management Holding in Southern Co (SO) Has Cut by $310,750 as Share Price Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 89,867 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, down from 95,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 3.95 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 695,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.85 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 1.20 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds Edison International; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/07/2018 03:40 AM; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 5.75 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Uss Investment Limited owns 607,938 shares. St Germain D J reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Confluence Limited Com reported 2.24M shares stake. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.88% or 576,872 shares. 443,249 are held by Sg Americas Limited. Whitnell holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 885 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 27,788 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Acg Wealth accumulated 13,378 shares. First Savings Bank stated it has 7,423 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Communications holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 58,786 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 6.13M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Private Trust Na stated it has 15,938 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Cannabis Stocks That Have Turned $1,000 Into More Than $2,000 So Far in 2019 — Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Mngmt invested in 6,788 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Aqr Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 553,028 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 5,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 11,712 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 3,035 shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 1.76 million are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Co. Toth Fin Advisory has 447 shares. Rare invested 1.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Group One Trading LP accumulated 12,618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 4,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 11,906 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 275,714 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 10,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (NYSE:HP) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Add Edison International (EIX) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.