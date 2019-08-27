Edison International (EIX) to pay $0.61 on Oct 31, 2019; Mastercraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) Shorts Up By 6.94%

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) had an increase of 6.94% in short interest. MCFT’s SI was 856,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.94% from 801,300 shares previously. With 168,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s short sellers to cover MCFT’s short positions. The SI to Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc’s float is 4.7%. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 158,304 shares traded. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has declined 32.22% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCFT News: 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN HIGH-40 PERCENT RANGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ MCBC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCFT); 09/04/2018 MCBC Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q Adj EPS 56c; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q EPS 61c; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS Up in High-40 Percent Range; 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 EXPECTS NET SALES GROWTH TO BE IN LOW- TO MID-40 PERCENT RANGE; 17/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 30.8% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Sales Up in Low to Mid-40 Percent Range

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is expected to pay $0.61 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:EIX) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.61 dividend. Edison International’s current price of $73.39 translates into 0.83% yield. Edison International’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 969,046 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 13/04/2018 – Sleep Number Named a 2018 Silver Edison Awards Winner for Innovation; 12/04/2018 – Desktop Metal is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 12/04/2018 – ITRI Wins 2018 Edison Awards™ with FDER; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail lntel” Podcast; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, makes, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $264.57 million. The firm offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It has a 5.96 P/E ratio. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name.

More notable recent MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Host Investor Day Tuesday, September 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Thursday, September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MCFT) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is -1.31% below currents $73.39 stock price. Edison Intl had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, August 12. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, May 14. Wells Fargo maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) rating on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $65 target.