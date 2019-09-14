Edison International (EIX) Stock Value Rose While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Cut Holding; Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position by $10.00 Million as Market Value Declined

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 85,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.94 billion, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.13 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 13/04/2018 – Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards; 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – Sharenet: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ; 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison; 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV)

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 5.25 million shares traded or 201.70% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 472,896 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Victory Cap Management has 0.06% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Sterling Capital Management Lc stated it has 191,983 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability reported 18,842 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First LP owns 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 175,575 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 123,828 shares. Pzena Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1.26 million shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 39,155 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.61% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 138,004 shares. 1.33M were accumulated by Legal General Public Ltd Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 101,007 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability invested 0.16% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Principal Finance Gp owns 1.63 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.62 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 10,481 shares to 100,139 shares, valued at $5.10B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 14,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp owns 93,118 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Loews Corporation holds 3,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Bank Na holds 1,597 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2,000 shares. 5,077 were reported by Covington Capital. Prudential Public Limited Co has 744,643 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 4.13M were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Raymond James Fin Advisors Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 26,031 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35 million for 11.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.