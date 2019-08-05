Edison International (EIX) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered Holding by $5.10 Million; Park Circle Co Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $945,000

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 83,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 247,794 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34M, down from 331,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 2.00 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES METROPOLITAN EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Eastern District Drywall and Flooring Olympics in Edison, New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – ITRI Wins 2018 Edison Awards™ with FDER; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/04/2018 – Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards; 12/04/2018 – Mazda’s Revolutionary SKYACTIV-X Engine Awarded ‘Gold’ at Edison Awards for Innovation Achievements; 31/05/2018 – REG-GCP Student Living: Edison issues research; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $10.73 during the last trading session, reaching $193.29. About 40.76 million shares traded or 50.72% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian LP invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 21,149 were accumulated by Excalibur Mgmt Corp. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Liability holds 2.56% or 5.40M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenbrier Prtn Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 13.5% or 400,000 shares. Rothschild Capital Prns Lc accumulated 48,663 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.29% or 223,101 shares. Kempen Capital Nv owns 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,726 shares. Middleton Ma owns 3.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,413 shares. Barometer Management has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested in 0.59% or 21,420 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 126,427 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Ferox Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 26,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.28 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 3,252 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0% or 8,284 shares. 2.95M are held by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 23,097 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated owns 3,540 shares. Amica Mutual reported 0.12% stake. Rare Infra Ltd accumulated 1.11M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 6,149 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Gru, Wisconsin-based fund reported 300 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.06% stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Com holds 13,586 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.