Edison International (EIX) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Stake by $20.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jackson Square Partners Has Increased Its Bio (TECH) Stake by $6.60 Million

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 343,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 595,103 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85M, down from 938,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 4.88M shares traded or 81.58% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 24/05/2018 – MINERVA NAMES EDISON TICLE AS CFO; 13/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ); 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES ELECTRIC CARS PLAYING BIG PART IN REDUCING CARBON; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/04/2018 03:25 PM; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: WILL ADVOCATE FOR FIRE LEGISLATION THIS YEAR; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:44 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Ca Edison – 03/30/2018 02:19 PM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 04/26/2018 01:09 PM

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 33,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 882,634 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.25 million, up from 849,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $206.02. About 78,060 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison sued by Los Angeles County over wildfire damage – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California considers PUC overhaul after PG&E bankruptcy – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison International (EIX) CEO Pedro Pizarro on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv owns 154,317 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 151,711 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Natixis owns 24,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Veritable LP holds 7,094 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 6,478 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 33,913 shares. 61,838 are owned by Norinchukin Bankshares The. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 0.1% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 41,000 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,237 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 87,032 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 219,021 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $222.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.49M for 10.97 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 815,540 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $425.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 2.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,153 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).