Edison International (EIX) Share Value Rose While Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $13.03 Million; As Lamresearch (LRCX) Share Price Rose, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Trimmed Its Position

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 80.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 213,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 53,331 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 266,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 969,046 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 22/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on eServGlobal (ESG); 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV); 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Cont Ops EPS 67c; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 16/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Eastern District Drywall and Flooring Olympics in Edison, New Jersey; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 16/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 23; 12/04/2018 – dynaCERT Receives Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements; 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Lamresearch (LRCX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 37,354 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 39,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Lamresearch for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $201.34. About 1.25 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 1.54M shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 46,481 shares. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 67,368 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 3,566 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 5,000 shares. House Limited Liability accumulated 6,651 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 87,032 shares. 433 were accumulated by Parkside National Bank & Tru. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 9,148 are held by Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 5,279 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk holds 663 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $601.59 million for 10.92 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 90,275 shares to 127,820 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) by 224,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage, Safety – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 38,245 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prns Lc holds 3,430 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.05% or 4,369 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.13% or 2.13 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York reported 31,919 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Victory Mgmt Inc reported 248,293 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity stated it has 0.16% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 0.02% or 21,012 shares. Rgm Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 7.91% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Grassi Management accumulated 7,800 shares. Moreover, Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.07% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.26M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 33,144 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.