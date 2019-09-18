Edison International (EIX) Share Value Rose While Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Raised Its Holding by $1.80 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 1.34M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD); 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O – ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 1.45M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.29; 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 30/05/2018 – The Equity Research Company Edison Publishes an Initiation of Coverage Report on ASIT Biotech; 18/04/2018 – Diurnal Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 23

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chiasma Inc by 300,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FOLD shares while 29 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 250.36 million shares or 7.05% more from 233.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.01% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited invested in 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 1 shares. Strs Ohio owns 18,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Artal Group Sa has invested 1.26% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Hudson Bay Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 40,000 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Shell Asset holds 19,715 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.16% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 66,532 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 80,896 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sphera Funds Mngmt invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Osterweis Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 404,780 shares stake. 3.78 million are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 134,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 143,560 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 37,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Community Retail Bank Na owns 1,597 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.07% or 45,740 shares. Petrus Lta owns 3,123 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). California-based Covington Cap has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 218 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 183,008 shares. 36,162 are owned by Cna Financial Corporation. Next Fin Gp Inc accumulated 767 shares. Stifel Corporation has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 114,106 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0.42% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Icon Advisers Co has 35,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 1,132 were reported by Merian (Uk).