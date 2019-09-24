Edison International (EIX) Reaches $75.25 52-Week High; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut By $19.35 Million Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake

The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) hit a new 52-week high and has $82.02 target or 9.00% above today’s $75.25 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.95B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $82.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.43 billion more. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 1.29 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Innovations that are changing the world announced at the 2018 Edison Awards; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 04:50 PM; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Edison State Community College’s (OH) Aa2 Enhanced Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 12:47 PM; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – FITCH RTS EDISON INTL SR UNSEC BDS ‘A-‘; PLACED ON RWN; 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 23.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 193,464 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 628,210 shares with $63.43 million value, down from 821,674 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $85.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $110.53. About 1.27M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) stake by 20,838 shares to 125,732 valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 102,764 shares and now owns 474,419 shares. Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 10.95% above currents $110.53 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13700 target in Friday, September 13 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, September 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Lowest PEG Ratios In The S&P 500 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sears Hometown Investors Should Sell Before It’s Too Late – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx stock falls toward 3 1/2-year low, is the biggest drag on Dow transports – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 306,790 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 17,375 shares. Orrstown holds 0.51% or 3,671 shares. Ftb accumulated 23,078 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advisors Ltd owns 56,904 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 0.02% stake. Foster Motley Inc accumulated 26,361 shares. 30,043 were accumulated by Kcm Inv Lc. Apriem Advsr holds 1.86% or 58,819 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 3,050 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 41,262 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 3,442 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 4,664 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.32 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36M for 11.83 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.95 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold Edison International shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 6,782 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0.01% or 46,509 shares. 16,300 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. The Missouri-based Comm Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Invesco Ltd reported 2.44 million shares. First Allied Advisory Services has 7,364 shares. Ameriprise holds 3.34M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 464,761 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Cap International Incorporated Ca owns 4,110 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). British Columbia Investment Corporation reported 93,118 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 0.33% above currents $75.25 stock price. Edison Intl had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 20 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EIX in report on Wednesday, May 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Mizuho. SunTrust maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 14. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo.