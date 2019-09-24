Edison International (EIX) Reaches $75.18 After 7.00% Up Move; Ashmore Group Plc Has Lifted Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stake

Ashmore Group Plc increased Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) stake by 26.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc acquired 126,151 shares as Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 601,151 shares with $30.68 million value, up from 475,000 last quarter. Bancolombia S.A. now has $12.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 130,483 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.38% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.36M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Utilities Adds Edison International; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 09/04/2018 – Edison issues initiation on AJ Lucas Group (AJL); 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 04/05/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml SAYS CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR AN EXPECTED 2018 EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF 670 MILLION AND 730 MILLION EUROS; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:44 PMThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $26.92 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $80.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EIX worth $1.88B more.

Among 2 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 5.63% above currents $51.12 stock price. BanColombia had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) on Tuesday, August 6 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Ashmore Group Plc decreased Avianca Holdings Sa (NYSE:AVH) stake by 458,019 shares to 1.20 million valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 267,050 shares and now owns 16,006 shares. Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) was reduced too.

More important recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.92 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Edison International shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication holds 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 49,007 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.01% or 4,284 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 329 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0.12% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Rare Limited owns 1.04% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 215,041 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 7,841 shares. Bennicas & Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 3,100 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd invested in 0.11% or 2.94M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 16,300 shares. 9,700 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 1,219 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 667,648 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 4,719 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 0.43% above currents $75.18 stock price. Edison Intl had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Mizuho. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.