Edison International (EIX) Reaches $72.98 After 4.00% Up Move; Martin & Company Cut Omnicell (OMCL) Position

Martin & Company Inc decreased Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) stake by 11.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Martin & Company Inc holds 55,354 shares with $4.48 million value, down from 62,202 last quarter. Omnicell Inc. now has $2.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $69.98. About 53,019 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 942,765 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES 2018-2019 FIRE INSURANCE COSTS EXCEEDING RATES; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 18/04/2018 – Orgenesis at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 19/04/2018 – Airbiquity OTAmatic Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner for Innovative Services; 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV); 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDSThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $25.96 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $75.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EIX worth $1.04 billion more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,500 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.58% or 303,811 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability reported 225,476 shares stake. Pinebridge LP holds 9,581 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Montana-based First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Glenmede Na owns 1,298 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 55,354 are held by Martin Tn. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 14,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 29,155 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Mgmt has invested 0.59% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Hanseatic Mngmt Services invested in 3,791 shares. 195,561 are owned by Waddell And Reed Financial. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 57,399 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 34.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.96 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Edison International shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 1,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Howe & Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 82,023 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moreover, Amer National Ins Company Tx has 0.13% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 39,025 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 3,008 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company accumulated 700,000 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,590 shares. 7,901 were reported by Cleararc Cap. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 115,275 were reported by Group. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Rampart Investment Limited Liability stated it has 25,023 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $565.50M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.