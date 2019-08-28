Edison International (EIX) Reaches $72.31 After 8.00% Down Move; American Capital Management Cut Its Cyberark Software (CYBR) Stake

The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.31. About 784,231 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 03/12/2018 07:35 PM; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 12/04/2018 – dynaCERT Receives Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M; 17/04/2018 – Velano Vascular Named 2018’s Gold Edison Award™ Winner; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: EPA RULE CHANGES WON’T SLOW ELECTRIC CARSThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $25.89 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $66.53 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EIX worth $2.07B less.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Cyberark Software (CYBR) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc sold 83,320 shares as Cyberark Software (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 930,270 shares with $110.75 million value, down from 1.01 million last quarter. Cyberark Software now has $4.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $111.4. About 426,000 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $601.58M for 10.76 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.89 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Among 7 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 0.17% above currents $72.31 stock price. Edison Intl had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Mizuho maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $7600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. Guggenheim maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $71 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Edison International shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning stated it has 6,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody Bank Division reported 45,622 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 69,823 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 63,126 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 5,274 shares. Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.11% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 153,560 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 193,854 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Axa reported 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). First Foundation Advisors, California-based fund reported 13,826 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 4.20M shares. British Columbia Management Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 146,026 shares. 2.85M were accumulated by Franklin Res. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of owns 58,209 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $137.22’s average target is 23.18% above currents $111.4 stock price. CyberArk Software had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating.

American Capital Management Inc increased Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) stake by 19,015 shares to 33,340 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) stake by 5,733 shares and now owns 22,560 shares. Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was raised too.

