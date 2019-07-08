Edison International (EIX) Reaches $68.27 After 3.00% Up Move; Universal (UVV)’s Sentiment Is 1.52

The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 459,304 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: EPA RULE CHANGES WON’T SLOW ELECTRIC CARS; 08/03/2018 – FITCH RTS EDISON INTL SR UNSEC BDS ‘A-‘; PLACED ON RWN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds Edison International; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program UnderwayThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $22.24 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $70.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EIX worth $667.29M more.

Universal Corp (UVV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 88 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 58 sold and reduced their holdings in Universal Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 20.26 million shares, down from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Universal Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 47 Increased: 64 New Position: 24.

Universal Corporation engages in leaf tobacco business worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. The firm processes and sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 24,851 shares traded. Universal Corporation (UVV) has risen 11.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $433,253 activity.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation for 149,629 shares. Brandywine Trust Co owns 14,907 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.58% invested in the company for 368,700 shares. The Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,578 shares.

More notable recent Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Corporation’s (NYSE:UVV) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Universal Corp (UVV) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Corporation: Creating Potential Treasure In Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Corporation Updates Record Date and Annual Meeting Date – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Edison International (NYSE:EIX) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California governor proposes wildfire fund to boost utilities – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Edison International shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited holds 0.03% or 79,024 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 5,936 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc reported 138,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Fin Group Incorporated reported 300 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 87,032 shares. Icon Advisers Co holds 0.24% or 38,300 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 462,572 shares. Prudential invested in 396,612 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 458 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Arizona State Retirement holds 127,412 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Ltd has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Miller Howard Ny invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 4,333 were reported by Intrust Bancorp Na.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl had 20 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by UBS. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EIX in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $348.62M for 15.95 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.24 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.