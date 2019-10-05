Edison International (EIX) Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Upped Position by $1.54 Million; Dock Street Asset Management Position in Visa (V) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 5,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 117,476 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.39M, down from 122,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 22,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 270,733 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25 million, up from 247,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 1.81 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15B for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 3,582 shares to 480,109 shares, valued at $41.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 2,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,717 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

