Edison International (EIX) Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Stake by $5.10 Million; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) as Stock Price Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 4.85 million shares traded or 64.71% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – APPOINTED LISA ANSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AND TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Avillion Signs Co-Development Agreement with Pearl Therapeutics Inc. (part of AstraZeneca) to Conduct Clinical Development of PT027 in Asthma; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 83,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 247,794 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34M, down from 331,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 626,223 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 16/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Eastern District Drywall and Flooring Olympics in Edison, New Jersey; 13/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ); 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 14/05/2018 – YouGov Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 12/04/2018 – Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 08:54 AM; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: UPDATED FIRE LIABILITY STANDARD NEEDED

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18B for 25.26 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 406,413 shares to 716,442 shares, valued at $38.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Inc, a California-based fund reported 15,911 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc stated it has 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 59,672 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 13,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,860 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 2,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,516 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.01% or 2,739 shares. Quantres Asset, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 4,700 shares. 1,901 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 10,000 are held by Hussman Strategic. Victory Cap Management invested in 48,489 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 8,425 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16,147 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $601.59M for 10.80 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

