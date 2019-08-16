Edison International (EIX) Holder Dupont Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Cortland Advisers Lifted Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 617,982 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 42.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 31,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 43,515 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 75,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.34 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 04/26/2018 01:09 PM; 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 03/12/2018 07:35 PM; 18/04/2018 – Orgenesis at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 25/04/2018 – More Renewable Energy Helps Fight Climate Change; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 28/05/2018 – EDISON UNIT FENICE SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY MAJORITY OF ZEPHYRO AT 10.25 EUROS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.50M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 23,223 shares to 66,425 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 6,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transportation.