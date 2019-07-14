Edison International (EIX) EPS Estimated At $1.07; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering iA Financial Inc. (TSE:IAG)

Among 2 analysts covering Indstrl Alliance Ins (TSE:IAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Indstrl Alliance Ins had 2 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSE:IAG) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $61

15/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $62

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $1.07 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 27.38% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. EIX’s profit would be $348.61 million giving it 16.50 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Edison International’s analysts see 69.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 2.60M shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 05/03/2018 – Engie buys Edison Internationalâs solar developer; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Sleep Number Named a 2018 Silver Edison Awards Winner for Innovation; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 08:54 AM; 12/04/2018 – ITRI Wins 2018 Edison Awards™ with FDER

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl had 20 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the shares of EIX in report on Tuesday, June 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8700 target in Friday, June 14 report. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Edison International shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,084 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Company. Associated Banc holds 6,449 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Ltd owns 4,700 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 26.51 million shares. D E Shaw & holds 2.05 million shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 19,800 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 802,135 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 19,048 shares. Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Nordea Investment holds 0.01% or 54,892 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.1% stake. Cetera Advsr Ltd Co owns 12,100 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 211,738 shares.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.02 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

