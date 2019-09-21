Edison International (EIX) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International 66 2.02 N/A -0.87 0.00 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 0.19 130.26

Table 1 demonstrates Edison International and Spark Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Edison International and Spark Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 3 2.50 Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Edison International’s consensus price target is $74, while its potential upside is 1.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edison International and Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 6.16% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Edison International’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year Edison International’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

Spark Energy Inc. beats Edison International on 5 of the 9 factors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.