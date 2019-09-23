Edison International (EIX) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Comparison side by side

As Electric Utilities businesses, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International 66 2.02 N/A -0.87 0.00 PPL Corporation 31 2.97 N/A 2.57 11.54

In table 1 we can see Edison International and PPL Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Edison International’s 0.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PPL Corporation is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edison International are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor PPL Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Edison International can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PPL Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Edison International and PPL Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 3 2.50 PPL Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Edison International’s upside potential is 3.79% at a $75.5 average price target. PPL Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $33.33 average price target and a 5.21% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that PPL Corporation appears more favorable than Edison International, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edison International and PPL Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 76.8%. Insiders held 0.06% of Edison International shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.21% of PPL Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3% PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59%

For the past year Edison International has stronger performance than PPL Corporation

Summary

PPL Corporation beats Edison International on 6 of the 10 factors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.