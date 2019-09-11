Edison International (EIX) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International 66 2.06 N/A -0.87 0.00 Duke Energy Corporation 89 2.78 N/A 4.12 21.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Edison International and Duke Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Edison International’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.16 beta. Competitively, Duke Energy Corporation’s 88.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

Edison International's Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Duke Energy Corporation which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Edison International and Duke Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 4 2.57 Duke Energy Corporation 0 4 0 2.00

Edison International has a 1.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $73.57. Competitively Duke Energy Corporation has a consensus price target of $93, with potential downside of -1.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Edison International looks more robust than Duke Energy Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of Duke Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.06% of Edison International’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Duke Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3% Duke Energy Corporation -0.53% -1.47% -4.08% 0.78% 7.37% 0.49%

For the past year Edison International was more bullish than Duke Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Duke Energy Corporation beats Edison International.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.