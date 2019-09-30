Edison International (EIX) Analysts See $1.59 EPS; Senator Investment Group LP Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $1.59 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.92% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. EIX’s profit would be $569.35M giving it 11.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Edison International’s analysts see 0.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 674,700 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So CA Edison – 04/18/2018 05:46 PM; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 12/04/2018 – “4DX with ScreenX” Wins Big and Takes Home Silver at the Edison Awards in NYC; 17/04/2018 – Earlens Light-Driven Hearing Aid Receives Best New Product Award at 2018 Edison Awards; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: EPA RULE CHANGES WON’T SLOW ELECTRIC CARS; 22/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on eServGlobal (ESG); 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 27.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 150,000 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Senator Investment Group Lp holds 400,000 shares with $145.60 million value, down from 550,000 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $213.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $379.02. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based National Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated has 1.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,122 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 10,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D owns 101,145 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 454,627 are owned by Lpl Fin Ltd Liability. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 1,700 shares. Jacobs Ca holds 45,459 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 125,250 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,221 shares. Hamel Associates has invested 1.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motco reported 878 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 2.93M shares. Of Vermont has 19,064 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.67 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 11.52% above currents $379.02 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Thursday, July 11 report.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 0.63% above currents $75.03 stock price. Edison Intl had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, May 29. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EIX in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EIX in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS upgraded the shares of EIX in report on Tuesday, June 4 to “Buy” rating.