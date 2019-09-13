Edison International Common (EIX) Holder Stonehill Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake In Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Was Upped

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 9.58 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.59 million, up from 8.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 3.62 million shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 672,086 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging; 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 13/04/2018 – Dow Earns Four 2018 Edison Awards for Breakthrough Technologies; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 1.57 million shares to 15.83 million shares, valued at $330.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 99,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,790 shares, and cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 14,191 shares. 150,240 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Smith Graham & Co Invest Advsr Lp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 247,624 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Raymond James Fin Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 15,007 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 158,187 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv owns 29,551 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 216,792 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 86,388 shares. Cipher LP has invested 0.42% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.52 million shares. Financial Counselors reported 179,253 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent Investors Limited Co holds 0.17% or 5,044 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Alps Advisors reported 596,455 shares. 51,805 are owned by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. Buckingham Asset Management Lc holds 3,620 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 464,761 shares. 4,449 are owned by Gam Ag. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 329 shares. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 633,043 shares. Old Natl National Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 6,136 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com owns 57,055 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Ser owns 0.09% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 385,246 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Acadian Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 2,210 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.26 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.