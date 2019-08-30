Edgewood Management Upped Nike (NKE) Holding by $117.42 Million; Loews Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 19.28 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 16.81 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 15.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 1.60M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 7,000 shares to 144,400 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Finance Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stearns Finance Serv Grp reported 38,577 shares stake. Argi Invest Services reported 29,068 shares stake. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 4.81 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Finance Architects Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Texas Money Management has invested 2.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,708 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 189,025 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 250,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 8.65 million shares. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd holds 1.49% or 45,900 shares in its portfolio. American Intll Grp holds 3.06 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt has invested 0.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,667 shares to 19,454 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,931 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 410,623 shares. Brinker owns 88,912 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 341,983 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Llc holds 1.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 16,924 shares. 73,215 are owned by First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested in 274,861 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,691 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa owns 3,175 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 533,931 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 214,117 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Epoch Invest Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). United Kingdom-based Sarasin And Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).