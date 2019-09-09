Edgewood Management Upped Illumina (ILMN) Stake; As Avnet (AVT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Jefferies Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $344,688

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 8,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 11,229 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 19,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 601,044 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 18,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 billion, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $64.12M for 16.85 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,483 shares to 14,892 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE).

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,483 shares to 14,892 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares to 134,510 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,527 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.