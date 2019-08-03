Edgewood Management Trimmed Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $255.98 Million; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 billion, down from 9.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Management has invested 0.19% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 28,254 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. C Worldwide Holding A S reported 112,905 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 31,640 shares. 5,081 were reported by Lincoln Natl Corp. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 3,003 were reported by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 2.86% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hl Financial Svcs Limited Company owns 66,370 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). California Employees Retirement System reported 1.34 million shares stake.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 11,770 shares to 88,324 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $27.56 million activity. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million worth of stock. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $36,979 was sold by Morrow J William. Shares for $5.24 million were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. 200 shares valued at $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17M on Tuesday, February 12. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 0.04% or 48,461 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 22,610 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Maryland Cap has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,090 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.07% or 36,836 shares. Caxton holds 0.2% or 1,097 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Capital Management reported 3,245 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% or 76,772 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.37% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 19,287 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 1,557 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 68,596 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 6,789 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank holds 1.42% or 45,150 shares. Fort Point Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,497 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 25,034 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Liberty Capital Management Inc has invested 2.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 72,007 shares to 14.24M shares, valued at $2.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).