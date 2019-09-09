Edgewood Management Stake in Equinix (EQIX) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position Boosted by Biondo Investment Advisors Llc

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 196,620 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03M, up from 159,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.85% or $10.7 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 1.68M shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 662,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 billion, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $12.53 during the last trading session, reaching $541.56. About 205,366 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,445 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,527 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.