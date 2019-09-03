Edgewood Management Raised Visa (V) Position; Argi Investment Services Stake in Block(H & R) Com (HRB) Has Lowered by $578,059

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Block(H & R) Inc Com (HRB) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 25,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 41,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Block(H & R) Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 1.74M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 72,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14.24M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22B, up from 14.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $180.2. About 1.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,592 are owned by Brinker Cap. 44,600 are held by Numerixs Investment Incorporated. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 31,925 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 8,008 shares. Argi Investment Ltd has 16,864 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 118,500 are owned by Lsv Asset. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 1.12 million shares. Ftb Incorporated reported 535 shares. 7,680 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 1.20 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 394,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Schroder Investment Mngmt owns 4.76M shares. Captrust Advsr stated it has 1,050 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh owns 0.34% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 13,856 shares.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 73,619 shares to 188,841 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp Com by 13,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Americans place significant pressures on themselves to reach life milestones – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Self-employed tax advice available to H&R Block online filers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares to 134,510 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 5.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,751 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.